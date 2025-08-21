Top-secret RAT55 jet spotted soaring over Area 51: What's buzzing?

The U.S. Air Force’s top-secret RAT55 jet, was recently spotted flying over Area 51 in Nevada, fueling speculation about its activities.

Aviation enthusiast Michael Rokita captured the aircraft from a vantage point 26 miles away near Tikaboo Peak, documenting its touch-and-go maneuvers and final landing on runway 32.

Minutes after landing the RAT55 was linked to Hangar 18, Area 5’s largest and most mysterious hangar, as its massive sliding doors were seen open, indicating the jet had taxied inside.

RAT55: explained

The RAT55, distinguished by its ‘fat nose,’ ‘hump on the top,’ ‘hump on the belly,’ and ‘big protrusion in the back,’ is a specialized aircraft designed for in-flight radar cross-section testing.

This unique feature allows it to evaluate the stealth profiles of other aircraft mid-air, a critical function rumored to have supported the development of the RQ-80 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

RAT55 operations are typically kept in secrecy, conducted in restricted airspace like the R-258 range near Edwards Air Force Base, where it often vanishes from flight tracking by switching off its transponder.

Rokita’s account: Chilling facts

Rokita’s sighting confirmed that RAT55 uses the call sign ‘Saber 98,’ a thrilling breakthrough that tries the jets’ covert communications to Area 51’s operations, cementing its residence in Hangar 18.

Mission RAT55? How did Rokita overcome the challenges?

Using a Nikon p1000 camera and a custom binocular-smartphone setup, Rokita overcame technical obstacles, including a dying battery and desert heat haze, to deliver this unprecedented evidence.

Where did RAT55 make its sorties?

RAT55, short for Radar Airborne Testbed, with ‘55’ taken from its tail number, rarely leaves the skies over the sprawling, isolated test ranges of South-Central California and Southern Nevada, where it quietly carries out its secretive missions.

The myths behind Hangar 18 & Area 51

The jet’s taxing to Hangar 18 is especially intriguing due to its conspiracy lore as the name’s association with alien encounters, secret projects and black-budget aircraft instantly sparks curiosity.

Hangar 18 remained the largest hangar on the base until the mid-2000s, following its construction in the 1980s.

The phrase “Hangar18” has become synonymous with secrecy and intrigue, thanks to its association with Area 51. this has led to numerous conspiracy theories over the years.

RAT55 recent spotting only adds fuel to the speculation, indicating that whatever goes on inside may be as secretive and extraordinary as the legends imply.