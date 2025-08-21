UK company hires 'dogs' to deliver parcels

A U.K.-based courier service has hired robot dogs to deliver parcels around the country.

The company named Evri debuted a four legged delivery robot dog, Milo, in the streets of Yorkshire.

The delivery dog has been trained to get in and out of the van, navigate to customers’ location and deliver packages without any kind of human assistance.

According to the Daily Mail, the robots will be joining the regular drivers of the company over the next fortnight as they deliver parcels in Morley, Leeds.

If the trial is successful, Evri hopes that Milo could join the regular workforce of the company and hand over packages to citizens in other parts of the country as well.

Announcing Milo's deployment, the Chief Technology Officer at Evri Marcus Hunter said, “We are thrilled to introduce Milo, the robotic delivery dog, and we are excited to get the trial under way and see what we learn.”

Hunter expressed enthusiasm about their customers’ reaction to the robot dog, adding, “This is a game-changer for last-mile delivery.”

Artificial intelligence supported robo dogs are developed by Swiss AI firm RIVR. It consists of four wheeled legs and carry the parcels, placed in a box, on its back.

The AI helps it to navigate crowded streets filled with pedestrians, cyclists, and obstacles such as bins.

Talking about this innovation, the RIVR CEO Marko Bjelonic said that they are demonstrating how technology can ease the burden on couriers and enhance delivery efficiency.

AI-powered miniature delivery truck

Alongside deploying tech delivery partners, Evri is also planning to trial an AI-powered miniature delivery truck in Barnsley, Yorkshire, this September.