Bubonic plague case confirmed in Lake Tahoe, California

The Bubonic plague case is confirmed in Lake Tahoe, California

A case of Bubonic plague has been confirmed in the Lake Tahoe area of California, the first in El Dorado County since 2020.

Nearby residents are warned to take precautionary measures as plague is naturally present in wild rodents in some parts of California.

Kyle Fliflet, the director of public health in El Dorado County, said in a press release:

“Plague is naturally present in many parts of California, including higher elevation areas of El Dorado County. It’s important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking and or camping in areas where wild rodents are present.”

Bacterium Yersinia pestis, which is transmitted to humans through bites of infected fleas, is the primary cause of endemic disease

The individual, who is recovering at home under medical supervision, is believed to have been infected by a flea bite while camping in the South Lake Tahoe area.

According to the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on average, seven cases of plague are reported in the United States every year, particularly in Northern New Mexico, Southern Colorado, Western Nevada, Northern Arizona, Southern Oregon, and California.

Bacterium Yersinia pestis, which is transmitted to humans through bites of infected fleas, is the primary cause of endemic disease. Bubonic plague is the most common form and can be effectively treated with antibiotics if diagnosed early.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) advise vaccination for high-risk groups, such as laboratory personnel and not for the general public.

Bubonic plague still occurs in some parts of the world. While cases are reported in South America and Asia, the majority of recent human cases have occurred in Africa, particularly in countries like Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Could we survive the plague today?

Yes, plague can be treated with antibiotics.