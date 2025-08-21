Prince Harry's VJ Day tribute dubbed as 'cynical attempt' to win back favour

A private tribute arranged by Prince Harry to honour his late grandfather, Prince Philip, has ignited a firestorm of criticism, with some royal insiders calling it a "cynical attempt" to regain favour with the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex organised for a wreath and a letter to be laid at the Burma Star Memorial at Britain's National Memorial Arboretum.

The gesture was made on Friday, August 15, to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

The tribute was reportedly carried out discreetly by a friend after King Charles and Queen Camilla had already left the official remembrance service.

This timing, however, has led to accusations that Harry orchestrated the act for public consumption rather than out of genuine respect.

As per Radar Online, "Harry was thousands of miles away but still wanted his tribute to be noticed. The trouble is, it looks like he was trying to tug at the heartstrings and remind the family of his military credentials. It feels calculated – and people are calling it sniveling."

Another insider suggested the move wasn't coordinated with the Palace, noting, "Some see it as an attempt to curry favor at a very delicate time for the King."

The letter, embossed with Harry's cypher and signed simply "Harry," specifically mentioned his grandfather, Prince Philip, who served in the Pacific campaign during World War II.

In his letter, Harry wrote: "For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning. My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign. He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war. Today, as I think of him, I think also of each of you, of the shared hardships, the bonds forged, and the legacy you leave."

Harry's letter also paid homage to the "Forgotten Army," the soldiers who fought in the Far East.

He wrote: "We also pause to recognize you, the men and women of the Forgotten Army, whose courage and endurance in the Far East campaign were anything but forgettable. You faced an enemy determined to the last, fought in unforgiving terrain, and endured months, even years, far from home, in conditions most could scarcely imagine."

Despite the perceived low-key nature of the arrangement, critics argue that the move was motivated "less by humility and more by optics."

A royal insider explained, "If Harry had wanted this to be entirely private, it would have been. By ensuring it was seen and reported, he has opened himself up to accusations of being manipulative."

This is not the first time Prince Harry has faced issues with royal tributes.

Earlier, the Duke was denied his request to have a wreath laid in his honour at the Cenotaph in London, which made him feel upset.