World's Largest Rubber Duck Visits Missouri State Fair: Next stops-details here

If you're heading to the Missouri State Fair this weekend, you may be towered by the world's largest rubber duck, nicknamed "Mama Duck."

World’s largest Rubber Duck widely known as Mama Duck, the inflatable duck standing more than six stories tall made a splash to Missouri State Fire Festival.

Firefighters at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia fulfilled their most quacktacular mission, when crews were called upon to wash the “World’s Largest Rubber Duck.”

The Missouri State Fair Fire Department posted a video on Facebook account, last week on August13, where crew were seen spraying water on the inflated yellow duck, because mama duck had to be taken down last week due to high winds.

Since then, it has been re-inflated and shined up again for the visitors.

The “World’s Largest Mama Duck” was so overwhelmed that she released a statement on Facebook, which read: “Thank you Missouri State Fair Fire for coming to check up on us after the storms! We are shined up and vitals are good!”

If you’re in Sedalia, don’t miss the chance to see world’s largest mama duck and say hello through the Sunday.

Mama Duck: How tall is she?

Mama Duck measures 61 feet high, 64 feet wide and 74 feet long, and first made her debut in 2014 to an audience of more than 250,000 in Los Angles.

Since then, she has appeared across the globe, making stops in New York, Chicago, Toronto and more to pose with adoring fans.

Mama Duck’s mission: Spreading love and joy

The world’s largest rubber duck’s mission is to spread happiness and love wherever she goes, and a gentle reminder to enjoy our outdoor spaces wisely, preserving them for many generations to come.

Don’t be surprised if you spot a baby duck of 10-foot tall, named Timmy, often seen accompanying Mama Duck.

World is her bathtub!

Mama Duck consider this world her bathtub, so you can find her at random locations, you never have imagined.

This summer, Mama Duck has several stops scheduled across Minnesota, Pennsylvania, a motor speedway event in Delaware, a festival in Maryland, a county fair in Washington and an air show in Virginia, because world is Mama Duck’s bathtub!