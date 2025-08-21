UK weather alert: Ex-Hurricane Erin could bring wet, windy conditions

The United Kingdom (U.K.) may soon feel the effects of Hurricane Erin, but not in the way many imagined. While Erin is currently strong storm in the Atlantic. It is expected to weaken as it tracks east towards Britain.

By the time it arrives, it will no longer be a hurricane but instead a normal low-pressure system.

For now, Erin is causing dangerous seas along the east coast of the United States (U.S.). Strong winds and high waves are creating life threatening rip currents there. But the storm is staying out in open waters and will begin to move northeast over the weekend.

By early next week, Erin will weaken into a tropical storm before losing its tropical characteristics altogether. Forecasters explain that by the time it nears the United Kingdom (U.K.), it will only remain as a storm system, bringing unsettled weather rather than hurricane force winds.

Weather models still disagree on the exact path Erin may take once it moves into the mid Atlantic. Even so, meteorologists are confident the United Kingdom (U.K.) will face spells of wet and windy weather during the latter part of next week.

This is not unusual. At this time of year, the remains of Atlantic hurricanes often drift towards Britain. These systems usually turn into areas of low pressure that bring autumn like weather, rain, stronger winds, and cooler air.

Hurricanes need very warm sea water above 27C to stay alive, while the Caribbean and Golf of Mexico provide this fuel, the North Atlantic near the United Kingdom is much cooler, with temperatures around 16 - 20C in August.

That is why Britain will never face a true hurricane. Instead, we only get the weaker leftover, sometimes stormy, but nothing like the hurricanes that strike the Caribbean or the United States (U.S.)

Ex hurricanes have affected Britain before. One of the most notable was Hurricane Ophelia in October 2017. As it moved past Ireland, it caused power cuts, travel problems, and even turned the skies red across part of UK because of Saharan dust and wildfire smoke carried with it.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs until November, with peak activity from mid August to mid October. That means the country could see more storm remnants heading its way in the week to come.

For now, Erin will bring unsettled weather rather than dangerous condition. Forecasters say people should prepare for some rain and gusty winds next week, but there is no threat of a “real hurricane hitting Britain.