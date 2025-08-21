Prince Harry delivers blow to Prince William, Kate Middleton with latest stunt

Prince Harry has been accused of taking a dig at Prince William and Princess Kate with his latest stunt on VJ Day.

The Duke of Sussex's wreath-laying act was a shameless stunt to upstage cancer-hit Kate Middleton and future king William, according to an expert.

King Charles III's youngest son has been slammed for his "PR stunt", with a royal expert saying his grandfather Phillip would have hated it.

It was perceived as a calculated stunt, with royal commentator and journalist Robert Jobson slamming Harry's unexpected move.

"It was obviously a PR stunt. Bottom line is, if you didn't want it to be a PR stunt, just leave it there, the expert told The Sun.

"Somebody would see it. It would get passed to the press eventually. It was a little bit too slick. It was part of Operation Rebuild Harry," he added.

The royal commentator hinted that true respect comes from authentic actions, not self-promotion.

Jobson explained why it was a dig at the royals, saying: "The King was there. It was incredibly emotional. You could see the tears in Camilla's eyes. It was the King's day."

He went on: "The Prince and Princess of Wales absolutely should have been there."

To a question, Jobson responded: "A lot of people respected Harry for the Invictus Games, for his own service. You don't need to do stunts. I can almost hear the derision coming out of the Duke of Edinburgh's mouth."

He added: "The Duke was a serviceman. It wasn't about himself. Harry was advised by his father to think very carefully about what he does. You make your bed, you lie in it."