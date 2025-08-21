Princess Anne takes on important task as royal family gathers in Scotland

Princess Anne receives praise for conducting an key assignment on behalf of the Palace ahead of her summer break.

Despite marking her 75th birthday earlier this month, King Charles’s sister continues to live up to her reputation of a ‘workaholic’ and the ‘hardest working member of the royal family’.

As the royal family gathers in Scotland for their annual break in Balmoral Castle, Anne appears to be taking care of some key royal duties.

On Wednesday, a statement was released by Central Bedfordshire Council in honour of Anne after she recognised a charity for its hard work.

Anne had presented the 2025 Princess Royal Training Awards to the Social Work and Social Care Workforce Development team along with the City and Guilds Foundation.

“It’s fantastic to see the team recognised for the work they’re doing to grow a committed and effective group of future social workers,” said Councillor Adam Zerny, Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council.

“Good training doesn’t just help people get started; it helps them keep developing and allows them to make a real difference to people’s lives,” he continued.

“The award reflects the Council's commitment to high-quality training that empowers individuals and makes sure officers have the support they need to thrive throughout their careers.”