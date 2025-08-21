300-year-old violin to resound at UK music festival

A 300-year-old violin crafted three centuries ago and once owned by composer Niccolo Paganini is all set to be played at a prominent UK classical music festival.

The violin particularly known as the Carrodus, is one of only around 150 made by Giuseppe Guarneri del Gesu, well known to have survived down the centuries, and was attained by a philanthropic group for $20 million back in June.

Mainly, the violin once owned by Italian virtuoso Paganini will be seen on August 28 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Yang, who is already making his debut at the Promos told AFP, “I can’t believe how lucky I am to have this instrument. This is easily one of the greatest instruments ever made.”

Yang added, “I feel a duty to take care of the instrument and make a beautiful sound, so that people know that it’s worth playing these instruments rather than having them in a vault in a museum.”

According to the co-founder Stephan Jansen, Stretton society - a philanthropic members club which has a pivotal role in celebrating classical music and supporting rising stars, said that Guarneri was one of the most important violin makers of all time, along with the Italian luthier Antonio Stradivari.

Stephen was of the view that Stradivari made instruments for the Church and a privileged class of people. Guraner’s violins were made for musicians, and they became prominent for their deep and sonorous tones.

Moreover, Yang will be performing Pablo de Sarasate’s “Carmen Fantasy", which he particularly described as “a virtuoso piece for the violin.”

Yang said, “The broader palette of the violin adds the strong at times flirty character of the Carmen character.”

“Thinking that Paganini used this instrument is kind of spiritual, and I think people also want to hear Paganini’s music played on his own violin.” Yang added.