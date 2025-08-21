King Charles receives bad news about Prince Andrew during Balmoral break

King Charles may have regrets extending the annual Balmoral gathering invite to Prince Andrew as more bombshells are set to drop on the royal family.

The royals, who are supposed to be relaxing during their Scottish holiday, have received distressing news about the shamed Duke of York, in a fresh update on the Epstein case.

Andrew was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages following his questionable friendship with convicted financier Jeffery Epstein and the sexual abuse scandal with Virginia Giuffre. Just weeks ago, the FBI concluded its investigation dismissing the existence of a “client list” which allegedly included a list of high-profile names including Andrew’s – seemingly exonerating the royal of any crime.

The public court of opinion, however, remains unchanged.

The King’s disgraced brother had hardly taken a sigh of relief when news broke about releasing government files on the Epstein case to the public.

“The Committee intends to make the records public after thorough review to ensure all victims’ identification and child sexual abuse material are redacted,” A House Oversight Committee spokesperson confirmed to the Mirror.

“The Committee will also consult with the DOJ to ensure any documents released do not negatively impact ongoing criminal cases and investigations.”

The update comes just as Andrew, along with Sarah Ferguson had arrived in Scotland for the royal family's traditional gathering. The ex-couple is staying in cottage a mile away from Queen Elizabeth's beloved Balmoral Castle, with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to join soon with their families.

According to royal expert, Richard Eden, it is uncertain if the King would be meeting with his disgraced brother.