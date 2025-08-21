Love vs Money: Survey reveals how finances are shaping modern relationship

Money has always played a role in love, but a new survey shows it now carries more weight than many admit.

The average United State (U.S.) salary is about $62,000, still, most Americans expect their ideal partner to earn far more.

According to a Tawkify survey of 1,000 people, women want a partner making around $110,00. Men say about $90,000 would be enough. A quarter of respondents said they hope for more than $150,000. Some even set the bar at $250,000 or higher.

Even with these high numbers, many still value love. About 63 percent of people said they would marry for love, even if money was tight. But when asked to choose one over the other, 46 percent admitted they would pick money. Nearly one in three said they might even get back with an ex if that person became wealthy.

Dating without a job can be tough. Almost half of those surveyed said they would not date someone unemployed, no matter how much they liked them. Brie Temple, Tawkify’s chief matchmaker, said people want partners who bring stability, not financial stress.

Arguments about money are a common reason couples split. At the same time, many stay together because of shared finances. About 69 percent of people admitted they remained in a relationship longer than they wanted due to money ties.

For single daters, money habits are under the microscope. A Chime survey found 26 percent said being stingy is a “financial ick.” Another third said overspending is also a red flag. Banker Jason Tartick noted that living beyond your means is no longer seen as attractive.

Experts say open conversations about money are key. Financial therapist Dr. Traci Williams explained that avoiding money talks can hurt trust. She recommends couples set time aside regularly to discuss spending, saving, and goals.

Tartick added that partners should share details like income, debt, and spending habits before moving in or getting married. “Openness builds connection,” he said.

Young people are changing dating norms. A Bank of America survey found 78 percent of Gen Z considers financial responsibility important when choosing a partner. Many also spend little or nothing on dating, often preferring free activities.

Unlike older generations, Gen Z is more open to splitting bills. Only 36 percent believe men should always pay, compared with more than 40 percent of Gen X and baby boomers.

Money may not buy love, but it clearly influences how people date, marry, and stay together. Experts say couples who talk about money early, and honestly have the best chance of balancing both love and financial stability.