Jake Paul to fight world champion Gervonta Davis on Nov 14

Jake Paul is set to fight Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in a Netflix boxing match

Jake Paul is all set to fight WBA lightweight champion Tank Davis in a Netflix exhibition match on November 15, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Initially, Paul was in talks with a former heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, but both had deals with different networks. Therefore, the matchup did not go as expected. That change in plans resulted in a fight with Davis being scheduled instead.

The Problem Child star threatened the rival on social media, stating:

“Gervonta who has been disrespecting my name for too long. His nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone and I’m about to disable tiny boy."

Jake continued, "Yes, he’s 1 of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds. First, I am going to kill David, then I will go on to slaughter Goliath."

YouTuber-turned boxer has a professional record of 12-1 with 7 KOs. In June, he defeated Julio Cesar Chavez by a unanimous decision.

Tank Davis is an undefeated professional with a record of 30 wins, 0 losses, and 1 draw, with 28 knockouts. His last fight against Lamont Roach Jr. was a controversial draw. Rematch was expected, but then pivoted to the opportunity to fight Jake Paul.

Davis called Paul a “bozo” after the Mike Tyson fight.

The bout will be an exhibition match to be aired live only on Netflix. The size difference between the two will allow the implementation of special rules. Jake Paul stated that the fight is going to be, “10 three-minute rounds. No restrictions, just the fact we couldn’t actually get it professionally sanctioned.”

There is a massive weight difference of approximately 65 pounds between the two fighters. Jake is 200 lbs, and Davis stands at 135 lbs.

Has Gervonta Davis ever lost a fight?

Gervonta “Tank” Davis is still undefeated in a professional boxing fight.