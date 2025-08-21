Sony raises PlayStation prices as tariffs weigh on gaming industry

Sony announced a hike in the retail price of its PlayStation gaming consoles in the United States due to current economic pressure after President Donald Trump’s tariffs decision.

The Japanese tech company revealed on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, that the increase would take effect from August 21, 2025, raising the PlayStation 5 standard model price from $499.99 to $549.99.

The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will face a $50 hike and stands at $499.99 from $449.99 while the PlayStation 5 Pro will be available at $749.99 from $699.99 price jump.

Sony Chief Financial Officer, Lin Tao signaled: “Consumer hardware and semiconductor production would be affected by higher duties,” though she did not directly mention consoles at the time, Forbes reported the statement.

Gaming stations accessories prices will remain the same and electronics giant previously raised international prices of the PlayStation 5 by as much as 25% in April 2025.

Trump’s trade tariffs became a global trade concern which has completely changed the landscape of the international business market.

The conglomerate is facing costs increase from hardware makers and pressured console manufacturers.

Microsoft, a market competitor of Sony Group Corporation has also raised prices of its Xbox Series S by 26% and lifted Series X editions by $100 in May 2025 while Nintendo set the price of its new Switch 2 console at $450, nearly 50% higher than its original 2017 model.