Princess Elisabeth clears hurdle to continue Harvard education

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium is set to resume her studies at Harvard University this autumn, after concerns arose over whether she would be able to attend due to US President Donald Trump's visa ban on International students.

The 23 year old royal, is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Public Policy at the prestigious Massachusetts university.

The uncertainty began when Trump's administration moved to block international students from attending Harvard on a visa in May.

In response, Harvard pushed back with legal action, with Judge Allison Burroughs, ruling that the university would face 'immediate and irreparable injury' if the proclamation took effect.

While the Belgian Royal Palace has not issued an official confirmation, royal journalist Wim Dehandschutter told Hello! that Elisabeth will be able to return this September.

'The Palace told me, 'All indicators are currently green for her. There are no concrete reasons why she would not be able to return to Harvard in September,' he said.

This comes after the eldest daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, reportedly refused to use her royal status to gain preferential treatment as international students face uncertainty in the U.S.

According to Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, the future queen has told palace officials she wishes to "show solidarity with the other foreign students", as thousands including herself could be impacted by former President Trump’s proposed ban on certain international enrolments.