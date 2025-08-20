Queen, Charles tried to end Meghan, Thomas Markle's feud

The Queen and King made an effort to quash Thomas Markle's public rants about the Royal Family by advising Meghan Markle to visit her father in Mexico.

According the royal author, Meghan refused Her Majesty's advice, as she had been estranged from her father for many years.

This episode was detailed in Tom Bower's 2022 book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors. It all began when Thomas, 81, became embroiled in controversy before the royal wedding , staging paparazzi photos of himself preparing for the event.

Although, he initially claimed he would attend the ceremony, he ultimately did not. Bower wrote: 'Meghan's father remained a problem. His attempts to re-establish contact with his daughter had failed.'

Later it wa revealed that Thomas had lied. 'A week before the wedding, this now became the story,' Bower added.

Soon after, Thomas Markle sent a text saying,' I am so ashamed,' Harry recalled in his memoir.

Reports also claimed that even King Charles grew irritated by Thomas's interview and criticisms of the Royal Family. 'Can't she just go and see him and make this stop? Charles reportedly said.

The situation not only irritated Charles but also the Queen.

'The monarch did believe that Meghan could not solve her differences with Thomas Markle. She joined Charles in a conference call with Meghan and Harry.'

Both Charles and the Queen urged Meghan to fly to America for a reconciliation, but she rejected the Queen's suggestion.'