Americans 'dislike' Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex struggles to win over Americans and Britons

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may see the US as their permanent destination and a better place for their children, but many American have a different opinion about the couple.

A royal expert claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are largely disliked in the US and the UK as well.

Ingrid Seward: “She’s disliked intensely by a large number of the monarchists of this country.”

The royal author went on to claim: “I think a lot of people in America feel the same.”

These claims appear to be substantiated by recent polls. Notably, a March 2021 YouGov snap poll conducted shortly after Harry and Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview found that 68 per cent of Americans expressed sympathy for the couple, while 27 per cent reported feeling little or no sympathy."

According to a YouGov poll in May 2022, Meghan's popularity had declined, with 45 per cent of Americans viewing her positively and 36 per cent negatively, resulting in a net approval rating of +9.

On the other hand, In YouGov’s most recent US poll from April 2025, only 41 per cent of Americans viewed the Duchess of Sussex positively.

This placed the former Hollywood star below Prince William, Princess Kate, and Prince Harry in popularity.

It seems the public is fed up with their narrative and wants Harry and Meghan to stop using their royal status or playing the victim card to gain sympathy or success.

Harry and Meghan have been in the news since stepping down as senior working royals and relocating to the US in 2020, seeking a life free from royal restrictions and traditions.

Despite breaking free from the royal constraints, it appears Harry and Meghan still need to do more to achieve their desired status, as their recent endeavours have consistently backfired and attracted backlash.+