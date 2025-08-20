Kate Middleton deals with aftershocks of cancer treatment

Kate Middleton is scaling back her royal duties amid ongoing health challenges as her struggle to cope with the effects of her cancer treatment still continues.

The Princess of Wales remains in the spotlight with every public appearance or absence, sparking concern among fans and friends as her health woes still stick to her.

According to a recent report, Princess Catherine's emotional health has reportedly hit an all-time low, leaving some commentators and experts uncertain about her prospects for a full recovery.

The future queen still deals with aftershocks of her cancer treatment. Given the emotional challenges of her diagnosis and treatment, it's understandable that the mother-of-three's health might be impacted.

Kate has not fully recovered yet. She's even uncertain about returning to her pre-diagnosis state.

“she’s still not back to where she was before her diagnosis, and she’s not sure she ever will be, which is why she’s told William she needs a decent break before term starts in September.” a royal insider told RadarOnline.

However, it's also a truth that her determination and positivity, as evident in her public statements, indicate her efforts to stay strong and hopeful throughout this journey.

I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.

Previously, Kate admitted in her emotional Instagram statement: "My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.

She even went on: "We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."

She also gave update on her health, writing, "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."



