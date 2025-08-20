King Charles unveils luxury glamping retreat with showers and wi-fi

King Charles opens new feature at Sandringham for families

King Charles may be enjoying his summer retreat at Balmoral, but over at Sandringham, he’s giving the public a taste of royal luxury with an exciting new attraction and it’s perfect for families.

The monarch has unveiled a brand-new glamping village (that’s glamorous camping for the uninitiated) on his Norfolk estate, just in time for the school holidays.

Fifteen safari-style tents have been set up in the woodland at The Sandringham Estate Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite, each boasting stylish comforts you wouldn’t normally find under canvas.

Guests can choose from two or three-bedroom tents, sleeping up to six people, with added home comforts like a fridge, toaster, kettle, hobs, and of course, those all-important mod-cons.

Tucked away in the enchanting Glucksburg Woods, the new super-plush safari tents are bringing a whole new level of luxury to Sandringham.

Set across a sprawling 25-acre site at the heart of the royal estate and just a five-minute drive from King Charles’ own country retreat the hideaway blends woodland charm with modern comfort.

Surrounded by lush ferns, each tent comes with its own raised decking and awning, perfect for barbecues, outdoor dining, and evenings spent entertaining under the stars. Designed with groups and families in mind, the site makes it easy to embrace the camping spirit without skimping on convenience.

Every tent is fully powered with electricity and sits just moments away from deluxe shower rooms, ensuring guests can enjoy the great outdoors while still keeping things seriously comfortable. Camping, royal-style, has never looked so inviting.