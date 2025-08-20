King Charles receives heartbreaking news from Scottish Parliament

King Charles faced emotional blow from Scottish Parliament after a politician's unexpected move.

Kevin Stewart, the Scottish National Party MSP for Aberdeen Central, has launched a bid to drop the oath of allegiance to the British monarch.

Turning to X, formerly Twitter, Stewart wrote: "Grenada has decided to drop the oath of allegiance to the King, isn’t it time that Scotland followed their lead?

It worth mentioning here that Grenada is one of 15 countries, including the United Kingdom, where His Majesty King Charles III reigns as Head of State.

The politician went on: "I’ve lodged a Scottish Parliament calling for us to have the power to have MSPs pledge their allegiance to the people of Scotland and not the British crown."





Under the Scotland Act 1998, Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) must take an oath of allegiance, or make a solemn affirmation, before they can take part in parliamentary business.

If they refuse, they cannot sit, speak, or vote in the Scottish Parliament; similar rules apply in all Parliaments and Legislatures across the United Kingdom.

The Aberdeen's Central MSP's lodged motion reads: "That the Parliament commends Grenada’s reported decision to drop the oath of allegiance to the British crown and replace it with a pledge of allegiance to Grenada; recognises that the people of Scotland are sovereign, and believes that Scotland’s Parliament should have the power to follow Grenada’s lead and have its members pledge allegiance to the people of Scotland and not an unelected monarch."

Reacting to the shocking move, Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser told GB News: “This is a shameless bid from an SNP MSP to try and pander to republican voters inside and outside of his party. The reality is that the King and the monarchy remain one of the most loved and respected institutions across Scotland.

Murdo continued: “Most people will wonder why nationalist MSPs are focusing on this constitutional navel gazing at a time when they should be tackling the real priorities of Scots. They want this SNP Government to be focused on reducing NHS waiting times, growing the economy and restoring standards in our schools, rather than engaging in the worst sort of petty student politics.”

If the motion gains enough support, it could be debated in Holyrood, but any vote passed in the chamber would not have the power to change the law. This is because the Scotland Act 1998 is a piece of UK-wide legislation passed in Westminster, so the Scottish Parliament cannot override the requirements to swear allegiance to the King.

A change in the law would be required from the UK Parliament in Westminster, or further powers would need to be devolved to Holyrood.

In July 2024, Labour MP Clive Lewis was warned by House of Commons officials that he could be breaching the law for refusing to properly swear allegiance to the King during his swearing-in ceremony.