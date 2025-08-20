Prince Harry faces demands for palace intervention amid growing outrage

Prince Harry under fire

Prince Harry’s private VJ Day tribute has sparked fresh outrage, with The Vintage View branding it a “cynical PR stunt.”

To mark the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day, the Duke of Sussex arranged for a letter and wreath to be laid at the Burma Star Memorial timed pointedly after King Charles and Queen Camilla had departed the official service.

In his note, Harry paid tribute to the “Forgotten Army” and honoured his late grandfather, Prince Philip, for his role in the Pacific campaign.

But host Shauna was unconvinced, accusing the Duke of hijacking the solemn occasion to polish his public image.

“How dare he use VJ Day for press releases at the ready for yet another cynical PR stunt?” she fumed, revealing the moment hit painfully close to home as her son’s grandfather fought in New Guinea.

Her fiery reaction zeroed in not only on Harry but also on the media outlets she said enabled the stunt.

Publications like the Daily Mail, Yahoo News, and Page Six ran with glowing headlines such as “Prince Harry’s secret tribute” and “painful reminder of the cost of what he left behind.”

Shauna wasn’t having it. “When is action going to be taken to reign him in? The monarchy isn’t one family’s plaything it’s an institution that belongs to us all.”

She further blasted historians and commentators like Tessa Dunlop and accounts like Tribes on X, calling their praise “vomit-worthy.”

Dr. Tessa Dunlop described Prince Harry’s recent tribute to Pacific War veterans as “a quiet reminder” of the role he was forced to leave behind after stepping away from royal duties.

She argued the gesture showed Harry has not forgotten his most meaningful responsibilities, “even if his own family seems to have forgotten him.