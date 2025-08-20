Queen Camilla receives sad news ahead of Balmoral reunion with royals

Queen Camilla received a heartbreaking update about a cause close to her heart ahead of a reunion with the royal family in Balmoral.
Prospect Hospice, with whom the Queen has been associated as their patron since 2013, made a sad announcement about the closure of one of their shops.
For the unversed, the charity provides end-of-life care to people across the North of Wiltshire, but due to "financial pressures", they are shutting down one of their places located on Marlborough High Street on September 6.
According to Hello! Magazine, a statement by a charity official reads, "The decision to close has not been an easy one, but continued financial pressures across the charity sector, including rising costs and changing shopping habits, mean Prospect Hospice has to focus our resources where they can have the greatest impact on funding patient care."
The head of commercial income at Prospect Hospice, Stuart Necrews, expressed deep sadness at closing the doors.
He showed gratitude towards the staff, volunteers, donors and customers for always showing support.
It is important to mention that Queen Camilla visited Prospect Hospice in Wroughton, Swindon, in January 2025.
This sad news came amid a royal family reunion in Balmoral to enjoy their traditional summer break.
