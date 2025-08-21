Youtuber Mark Goldbridge wins Bundesliga live broadcasting rights

The Bundesliga, European football league has awarded live broadcasting rights to Youtube channels, The Overlap and That’s Football which is hosted by Mark Goldbridge to stream matches for this season.

Germany-based top tier soccer league became the first association to shift from the traditional broadcasting rights model as previously it was sold to BBC, Amazon and Sky Sports for streaming in the UK.

Ground breaking agreement will allow 20 matches to air from the Bundesliga’s first round of Friday night games on August 22, 2025, including Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena stadium.

The Overlap with 1.5 million subscribers is hosted by soccer icons including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane while rights sharing party internet personality Mark Goldbridge’s channel holds 1.38 million subscribers.

Amazon, who has secured the premium rights of all the Sunday, August 24, 2025, fixtures, will commercialize the football show-downs on a pay-per-view basis in the UK.

New addition to the broadcasters group will air the matches in watch long format which shows the live commentary alongside fixtures screening while BBC will also digitally broadcast Friday night matches on iPlayer and official website.