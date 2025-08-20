Princess Anne at 75: 'This Morning' chef recalls unforgettable fan girl encounter

This Morning chef Rustie Lee has opened up about her 'fan girl' moment with Princess Anne.

The TV chef recalled meeting the Princess Royal at the Royal Night of 100 Stars in 1985, an event sponsored by Anne, now, 75, in aid of Save the Children.

The audience was left stunned by Rustie's multi talents at the National Theatre, where she performed What I 'll Do and Alway at the televised fundraiser.

Writing in Best magazine, Rustie explained: They 'only saw me as Rustie the chef in those days.'

She also remembered receiving a kind compliment from the Princess Royal: 'When I met Princess Anne afterwards, she said to me: 'I did not realise you could sing.'

'I was so surprised and said, Oh my goodness, I did not realise, you knew me,' which was rather lovely.

Rustie added she was fortunate to meet Anne again years later in Birmingham at the Alexandra Theatre-and the Princess remembered her.

She also added details of a third encounter with Anne during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, when Rustie waved at the Princess while on a bus in the procession.

'Princess waved me back, it was a lovely gesture,' she said.

The story comes shortly after Princess Anne celebrated her 75th birthday on 15th August.

To mark the milestone, the British royal family has released two stunning new portraits, with the Princess Royal looks absolutely magnificent.