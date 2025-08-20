Senegal’s ‘schools for husbands’ shift gender roles to boost women's health

In a quiet neighbourhood in Senegal’s capital, a unique classroom is arranged where students are "husband" and they are taught the curriculum of “positive masculinity.”

The initiative is supported by the United Nations (UN) and is titled "school for husbands.”

The purpose of this programme is to enlist respected community men to transform deep-seated gender roles and improve women’s health outcomes.

Married men of diverse backgrounds are recruited to become peer educators. The curriculum centers on the importance of sharing domestic chores, supporting their wives’ healthcare decisions, and promoting gender equality.

These lessons will be then disseminated via Friday sermons, home visits, and informal community discussions where patriarchal norms will be challenged directly as the male students will serve as peer tutors.

The male-dominant society often prevents women from accessing vital services like prenatal care, hospital deliveries, and family planning due to patriarchal norms.

The initiative began in 2011 and is now officially recognised by Senegal’s Ministry of Women, Family, Gender and Child Protection as a critical strategy to reduce maternal and infant mortality.

Aida Diouf, a health worker collaborating with the program noted, “Without men’s involvement, attitudes towards maternal health will not change.”

The program successfully trained over 300 men and established 20 schools. However, significant challenges remain.

In 2023, Senegal reported 237 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. This exceeds the UN's 2030 target.

By focusing on men as allies, the program offers a robust, community-driven model for protecting women’s health and advancing equality.