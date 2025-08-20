Queen Rania’s morning coffee with King Abdullah melts hearts

Queen Rania blends elegance with empowerment

Queen Rania has offered a delightfully candid glimpse into her morning routine at the Raghadan Palace and, true to form, she made it effortlessly elegant.

“The best cup of coffee, Favourite coffee break,” she captioned a rare photo alongside King Abdullah.

Her first public update since attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice in June.

Shortly afterwards, Rania was spotted in Al-Salt, where she combined her passion for women’s empowerment with impeccable style.

For the visit, the queen wore a crisp Chloé shirt paired with an Emporio Sirenuse “Camille” skirt, embroidered with a vibrant backgammon motif.

Her dress was elevated with a mix of statement accessories, Prada satin cut-out pumps, Oliver Peoples x Khaite sunglasses, a sculptural Scotria Power satchel, and delicate Stone Fine Jewellery earrings and Rainbow K Paris bangles each piece polished yet poised.

Queen Rania led visits to local empowerment initiatives, including the Jordanian Family Advancement Association and Beit Khairat Al Salt, which supports women’s livelihoods and preserves traditional crafts.

She concluded the day at Aktham’s 1881, a historic coffee shop in a lovingly restored family home where she spoke with the founders about their entrepreneurial vision.