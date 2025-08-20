Liverpool's Salah wins PFA award for third time 

Egypt football player Mohamed Salah has once again made his mark in the sport as he won the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) award for the third time on Tuesday, August 19.
The Liverpool forward is the first player ever to achieve this milestone. The award is given to the best player in English football.
The 33-year-old had an impressive season in the Premier League last year:
Salah played a key role in making his club Premier League champion as they finished 10-points ahead of the runners-up Arsenal.
This isn’t first award of Salah’s career as the Egypt’s national team captain has already won:
The professional footballer, who plays as a right winger or forward, joined Liverpool in 2017 and won the PFA award for his exceptional performance in 2018. He got the award for second time in 2022.
Now in 2025, he clinched the award for third time by beating rivals including, Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.
Named in Premier League Team of the Year, Salah extended his contract with Liverpool for two-years in April, ending speculation about him joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League.
The company, listed in Hong Kong, reported record half year results this week
Tesla CEO is pumping the brakes on new party thoughts and maintaining ties with JD Vance
Car crash near gas line sparks massive explosion in veterinary clinic in North Carolina
The new plan will be expanding access to the latest model GPT-5 and other features at a very low cost
91-year-old Malaysian man finished ahead of other younger competitors in 1 hour and 46 minutes
Lawmakers probe into ‘sensual’ Meta conversations with children