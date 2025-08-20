Liverpool's Salah wins PFA award for third time

Egypt football player Mohamed Salah has once again made his mark in the sport as he won the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) award for the third time on Tuesday, August 19.

The Liverpool forward is the first player ever to achieve this milestone. The award is given to the best player in English football.

The 33-year-old had an impressive season in the Premier League last year:

29 goals scored

18 assists

Salah played a key role in making his club Premier League champion as they finished 10-points ahead of the runners-up Arsenal.

This isn’t first award of Salah’s career as the Egypt’s national team captain has already won:

Premier League Player of the Season Award, Golden Boot for most goals scored, Playmaker award for most assists

The professional footballer, who plays as a right winger or forward, joined Liverpool in 2017 and won the PFA award for his exceptional performance in 2018. He got the award for second time in 2022.

Now in 2025, he clinched the award for third time by beating rivals including, Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

Named in Premier League Team of the Year, Salah extended his contract with Liverpool for two-years in April, ending speculation about him joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League.