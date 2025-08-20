Queen Camilla leaves King Charles at Balmoral Castle for a girls' day out

The King and Queen are currently at Balmoral Castle for the Royal Family’s annual summer retreat

Queen Camilla left King Charles at home to do a little retail therapy with her daughter, Laura Lopes, and granddaughter, Eliza Lopes.

On Tuesday, August 19, the Queen Consort was spotted out and about in the quaint village of Ballater, which is just a short drive away from Balmoral Castle — the royal family’s residence of choice for their annual summer retreat to the Scottish Islands.

Camilla, 78, was joined by her 47-year-old daughter, Laura Lopes, and Laura’s 17-year-old daughter, Eliza Lopes. Camilla shares Laura (and son Tom Parker Bowles) with her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

For the outing, the Queen wore an elegant white dress printed with green and pink florals, paired with a green cardigan. She accessorised with gold hoop earrings and, of course, her beloved personalised pendant with the initials of her five grandchildren.

Her granddaughter, meanwhile, kept things casual in a cropped tee and low-rise jeans.

The tri-generational trio were seen perusing local shops, including an antiques store.

Queen Camilla’s low-key day out came two days after King Charles was officially welcomed to Balmoral Castle on Monday. He was greeted by officials, fans and the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, a Shetland pony named Corporal Cruachan IV.

The King and Queen are expected to host the rest of the royal family members at Balmoral in the coming weeks, including Prince William and Princess Kate.

Charles' brother, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, along with the rest of the York Family have also arrived at the Scottish Highlands estate, despite the ongoing scandal reignited by Andrew Lownie's new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.