Kamala Harris praises Texas Democrats as ‘heroes’ amid legislative standoff

Former Vice President Kamala Harris intervened in a tense political standoff in Texas on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, calling Democratic State Representative Nicole Collier to praise and encourage her as she remained effectively confined to the Texas Capitol building due to her refusal to comply with a Republican order.

Texas House Democrats released in a video call that centres on Collier’s defiance of a directive from Republican House Speaker Dustin Burrows.

Following the return of dozens of Democrats who had fled the state to block a GOP-backed restrictive map, Burrows asked each democratic legislator to sign a “permission slip” agreeing to 24-hour police surveillance to ensure their attendance for votes.

Collier refused to do so, which resulted in her being restricted from the House floor and her office under the surveillance of armed guards.

Harris told Collier, “In a moment in the history of our country, where it is so lacking in those who should have it... you really are inspiring so many people. I just want you to know that you are among those who history will reveal to have been heroes of this moment.”

Harris also encouraged her to be resilient and stand firm in her decision, praising her instincts, talent, and principles.

“Even though I know you’re in there by yourself… We are all in that room with you,” the former Vice President assured her.

The conflict originates from a months-long battle over redistricting.

In early August, around 50 Texas Democrats fled to Washington, D.C., to stand against Republicans, a quorum needed to pass a new congressional map that would create five additional Republican-friendly seats.

While most returned this week, they faced immediate retaliation.

Collier is not alone in her protest. Other colleagues who accompanied her are Caucus Chair Gene Wum, Rep. Vince Perez, and Rep. Mihaela Plesa. Plesa dramatically tore up her “permission slip” on camera and joined her in solidarity inside the Capitol.