Meghan Markle celebrates new baby announcement: 'Expecting our third baby'

Meghan Markle celebrates new baby announcement

Meghan Markle, who shares two children with Prince Harry, expressed her feelings after a delightful announcement about a new baby.

The Duchess of Sussex appears extremely excited about the news of a new baby amid her ongoing projects and Harry's bid to reunite with the royal family.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan's close friend Jamie Kern Lima has shared a joyful announcement on her official Instagram.

The beauty guru attracted Meghan's reaction as she revealed that she is expecting her third child with her husband Paulo Lima.

Sharing her and husband's photos holding up sonogram images, she wrote: "We're SO excited to share we’re expecting our third baby!!!! After a 10+ year long journey filled with fertility challenges and miscarriages we feel so incredibly blessed to be welcoming our third little one into the world later this year. Thank you so much for your prayers and love and support."

Meghan was among Jamie's followers to "like" the post.

Jamie and Paulo are proud parents of a daughter and a son, born through surrogacy, in 2018 and 2020.

The makeup entrepreneur shares a sweet, supportive friendship with the Duchess of Sussex. They have even appeared on each other's podcast series.

On the Duchess' Confessions of a Female Founder show, Meghan said: "I just knew her as Jamie, my new neighbour, and she soon became my rocking chair friend."

She continued: "You know, the kind of person could just go and sit in your sweats and cozies with no make-up on and just chat for hours."

Meghan, during her appearance on Jamie's podcast in April, described how she has come to better appreciate their relationship since stepping back, adding: "You have to imagine at the beginning, everyone has, like, butterflies. Then we immediately went into the trenches together. Yeah, right out of the gate, like six months into dating."

It worth mentioning here that Jamie is also among the guests starring in the upcoming second series of the Duchess' Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which drops on Tuesday 26 August.