China place humanoid robots on sale just for £4,400

China robot industry pioneer, Unitree Robotics, has unveiled the mindblowing sale price of its Unitree R1 at $5900 and revealed new details about robo-machine.

Quadrupedal robot industry pioneer is in competition with tech products like Tesla's Optimus and Figure AI’s Figure 02.

R1 packs have strong mobility, sensors and AI potential makes it suitable and top priority for a workspace environment and educational institutions labs.

Humanlike Unitree R1 weighs 25 kg and 1.2 metres tall which makes its movement easy to go and compact nature gives it compact and relatively easy to move around at 24 to 26 degree of freedom angle.

Source: Unitree

The cost effective prompt machines from the classic catalog have surprisingly human type dynamic movements like they can wave, balance, walk, squat, kick and the parent company’s pre installed demos like cartwheels.

Unitree R1 is currently at the lowest price robot as other variants prices are, Unitree G1 around $16,000 and Unitree H1 stands at $90,000.

The Chinese robot maker was valued at $1.7 billion after parent company Hangzhou Yushu Technology Co. completed a C-funding round with investing companies like Alibaba, China Mobile and Tencent.