Princess Kate makes plea to Prince William after concerning health update

Prince William is understood to be concerned for the well-being of his wife, Kate Middleton, following her nine-month cancer battle last month.

The Princess of Wales, who announced being “cancer free” in September 2024, issued a health update earlier this year, sharing her private battle which she continues to face following her remission.

While the Kate be has open about her journey, there is still a lot she is struggling with behind the scenes and William is more than willing to honour her plea.

“Behind closed doors, she’s still struggling emotionally and tires a lot more easily” an insider told Woman’s Day magazine. “It’s taking longer to readjust to royal life after her cancer treatment.”

William, Kate along with their three children are set to join King Charles, Queen Camilla and the royal family during the annual Balmoral holiday in Scotland.

Kate made a special request to William ahead of their big break.

“She’s still not back to where she was before her diagnosis and she’s not sure she ever will be, which is why she’s told William she needs a decent break before term starts in September,” the source continued.

“She’s unofficially stepped back from royal duties this summer – and of course, William is wholly supportive.”

The report also comes ahead of their big move to Forest Lodge later this year, which is anticpated to be their 'forever home'.