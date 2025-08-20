Watch: Milan Malpensa airport in flames as man sparks fire at check-in

A busy Italian airport has partially been evacuated after a man ignited fire at a check-in desk.

According to Varese News, some parts of Milan Malpensa’s Terminal One were closed on the emergency basis.

In a video footage posted on social media, chaos erupted at the airport’s Terminal 1; travellers were seen running towards the outside as a fire rages at one of the desks.

Building emergency crews worked to extinguish the flames which filled the terminal with thick smoke.

According to the Lombardy Airports Association, a man has been detained and the situation is under control.

Corriere Di Novara said the suspect used a flammable liquid to set the fire.

A SEA employee noticed the rising fumes and tried to stop the man when he was destroying screens between 12 and 13, Varese News added.

Border Police officers soon arrived and restrained the man. This unfortunate incident will cause potential delays and cancellation of the departures from the bustling tourist hub.