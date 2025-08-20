Woolton Hall: Historic 18th-century building catches fire

Woolton Hall, an 18th-century manor house in Liverpool, caught fire

A massive fire broke out at Woolton Hall, a Grade I-listed manor house, in Liverpool on the evening of August 19, 2025.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS), when they arrived at the site, found the historic building “fully involved in fire.”

The curfew is implemented, and the roads are closed to bring the fire under control. Five fire engines were present on the site to tackle the blaze.

According to MFRS, “Water supplies have been established and Merseyside Police are on scene assisting with traffic management. The road has been closed in both directions. Please avoid the area.”

The building has been declared unsafe for firefighters to enter. Nearby residents are warned to keep windows and doors closed.

MFRS released an update, “Fire crews continued to fight the fire overnight although having made good progress yesterday evening resources were scaled down to four fire engines and an aerial appliance.”

A drone footage from BBC showed the manor house rooftop blazing in fire and collapsed completely.

The same building caught fire in 2019, and firefighters were unable to prevent the building from catching fire. It was perceived as an arson attack by the police.

Woolton Hall has been used as a hospital, hotel, school, and a convent over the years, but it deteriorated over time without any attention or care. However, locals have raised their voices to save the building, but no action has been taken yet.

The hall was built in 1704 and is now owned privately. Authorities are assessing if there is any chance of restoration because, for the last few years building has been on the “Heritage at Risk” register.

