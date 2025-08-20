Miss Universe Singapore 2025 unveils diverse top 15 finalists

The Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) organisation has officially announced its top 15 finalists for the 2025 pageant, framing the upcoming competition as a landmark celebration of Singapore's 60th (SG60) birthday that will showcase stories of “purpose, resilience, and beauty with impact.”

This year’s cohort breaks the mould, featuring a dynamic and diverse group of women. The finalists hail from a wide array of professional backgrounds, including healthcare, education, fashion, sports, and advocacy.

The top 15 finalists include:

Alexis Kaur, 24, IVF specialist nurse

Ama Le, 23, model

Annika Sager, 25, masters student, fitness instructor and model

Dana Goy, 22, nursing student

Ebel Lee, 23, video game streamer

Geryln Cheah, 30, safety and security manager

Inzen Chen, 18, student and debater

Janessa Kho, 18, student

Kelly Lim Zhi Xuan, 24, pre school teacher

Nikita Carter, 22, law student and private tutor

Qundya Yap, 18, student and content creator

Ryann Lau, 25, business owner

Satya Nikitha, 20, computer science and business student

Tiffany Tay, 28, social media strategist

Xue Jing Pang, 24, dancer and artist

In addition to providing a platform of representing women of different backgrounds, the organisation also adds a significant layer of national pride to the celebrations, unveiling the official crown for the 2025 winner. It is named as “the lumina orchid.”

The crown is specifically designed by NJS Gold to commemorate the SG60 milestone.

It draws inspiration from Singapore’s national flower, Vanda Miss Joaquim orchid.