Miss Universe Singapore 2025 unveils diverse top 15 finalists

The Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) organisation has officially announced its top 15 finalists for the 2025 pageant, framing the upcoming competition as a landmark celebration of Singapore's 60th (SG60) birthday that will showcase stories of “purpose, resilience, and beauty with impact.”
This year’s cohort breaks the mould, featuring a dynamic and diverse group of women. The finalists hail from a wide array of professional backgrounds, including healthcare, education, fashion, sports, and advocacy.
The top 15 finalists include:
In addition to providing a platform of representing women of different backgrounds, the organisation also adds a significant layer of national pride to the celebrations, unveiling the official crown for the 2025 winner. It is named as “the lumina orchid.”
The crown is specifically designed by NJS Gold to commemorate the SG60 milestone.
It draws inspiration from Singapore’s national flower, Vanda Miss Joaquim orchid.
