Prince Harry in dilemma as beloved Meghan causes problem in peace talks

Prince Harry in dilemma as Meghan Markle causes problem in peace talks

Prince Harry and Prince William's reunion is not on the cards anytime soon, and it has been said that the reason behind this is Meghan Markle.

According to a royal expert, Hilary Fordwich, the Duchess of Sussex has "no sense of duty toward the British public nor the institution," which is a problem in the Sussexes' return to the UK.

In conversation with Fox News, she said that the Britons have an "unfavourable" view of Meghan and senior royals fear of trusting her again, especially the Prince of Wales.

"Their concerns are well-founded, that any private family discussions could become public or be used for commercial projects…," Hilary shared.

It is important to note that the Duke of Sussex has been expressing a desire to make peace with his family in recent times.

His special aids and King Charles' representative even held a meeting in London, which was called a big step towards future reconciliation.

However, the royal family and the UK public 'dislike' the Duchess for two big reasons.

Ingrid Seward shed light on how Meghan's constant public digs at royals and her estrangement from her own father, Thomas Markle, portrayed her negatively.

"She’s disliked intensely by a large number of the monarchists of this country. They see her as being very… damaging to the royal family."

The royal expert said that Meghan "dissed" her own family, which was also not received well by Americans.

Amid these comments, it's quite difficult to predict any future meeting between Harry and William despite peace talks with the King.