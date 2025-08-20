John Wall, the NBA star and #1 overall pick, officially announced his retirement on August 19, 2025, via his social media account, bringing an end to his 11-season career journey.

Wall reflected on his decision to retire while saying, “Every jersey I’ve worn meant more than wins and stats. It represented something bigger.”

“Today, I’m stepping off the court, but not away from the game. Basketball will always be in my life, and new opportunities present themselves. I feel now is the time to walk confidently into my next chapter. Thank you for every cheer, every moment. Retired, but never done. I’m doing it the Wall way.”

The primary cause of the player’s retirement is a series of knee injuries. He has played only 147 games since 2017-18 and has been completely absent during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

He made his last appearance during the 2022-23 season at the Los Angeles Clippers.

The five-time All-Star point title holder played most of his career with the Washington Wizards. His NBA career ended with 8.9 assists per game, an average of 18.7 points, 1.6 steals per game, and 4.2 rebounds.

The team paid tribute to him on social media, calling him “One of our franchise all-time greats. The definition of an era. A lasting legacy. A forever Wizard.”

Wall was the 2014 Slam Dunk champion, an NBA All-Defensive second team selection in 2015, and an ALL-NBA third team selection in 2016.

Optimus Dime was the premier league player with incredible court vision and speed. But injuries took over the second half of his career.

How much did John Wall make in the NBA?

John Wall made around $276M during his NBA career.