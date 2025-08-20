Prince William plans to say 'no' to this important royal tradition

Prince William is reportedly set to break with royal tradition by not making Buckingham Palace his primary residence when he becomes King.

Instead, he plans to keep his family home at Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, a grand eight-bedroom Georgian mansion with a tennis court and sweeping grounds.

This move would mark a significant departure from the centuries-old practice of monarchs residing in the palace.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are expected to relocate to Forest Lodge later this year.

Insiders describe the property as the family's "forever home" and a "step-up" from Adelaide Cottage, where they have lived since 2022. The family will retain access to other royal residences, including Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Royal historian Robert Lacey believes that Buckingham Palace has always been more of an office than a home for the royal family. "I don't think it was ever loved," he said.

"If you read what kings have said in their diaries, it was always seen as an office." Despite its ceremonial significance, past monarchs have often resided at the palace out of duty rather than choice.

Prince William is expected to take a pragmatic view of Buckingham Palace, using it for official duties while maintaining Forest Lodge as his primary residence.

This approach would allow him to balance his ceremonial role with a more private family life. King Charles, meanwhile, has opted to remain at Clarence House, which he prefers to the palace.

With refurbishment works at Buckingham Palace due to finish in 2027, speculation remains about the building's future role.

Some suggest it could operate more like a museum or be opened to the public for longer periods to offset the costs of its upkeep. As the royal family adapts to changing times, Prince William's decision to prioritise family life over traditional palace living may signal a new era for the monarchy.