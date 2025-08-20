Coldplay frontman reacts to controversial fan moment during tour

Chris Martin jokes about former Astronomer CEO Andy Bryan and Kristin Cabot’s intimate moment.

Chris Martin is reflecting on the viral Coldplay ‘debacle’ as he jokes about former Astronomer CEO Andy Bryan and HR executive Kristin Cabot’s intimate moment.

The frontman, who became actively involved in the scandal after it made the rounds on social media, explained why the band will continue to feature fans on the Jumbotron at concerts.

According to NME, Chris cracked up about the viral lip-lock moment at Coldplay’s Boston show in July. At the time, he said,

“We are so happy to be here. Many of you have written signs. So, I'll take some time to try and read some signs. Then we'll see what happens.

We've been doing [the Jumbotron] a long time, and it is only recently that it became a... yeah.”

On the professional front, Coldplay is currently continuing their Music of the Spheres World Tour at Craven Park in Kingston, England.

The band is now gearing up for upcoming performances at London’s Wembley Stadium and will reportedly stick to their tradition of filming couples as well as posting their photos online.

For the unversed, both Bryan and Cabot later resigned from the company due to public humiliation.