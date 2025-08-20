UK councils makes major decision amid ongoing St George’s flags issue

Worcestershire County Council, UK has confirmed it will not remove St George flags from lampposts, despite a row in neighbouring Birmingham when flags appeared on streetlights in Bromsgrove and other areas which were taken down.

Birmingham City Council, led by Labour, removed about 200 flags on August 18-19, 2025, citing they posed threats to lighting columns and travelers.

The authorities' move drew criticism from residents and especially from Worcestershire’s Reform UK figures, who backed the patriotic displays.

Council leader Joanne Monk added she “of course” supported both the St George’s Cross and Union Flag as symbols of national pride.

Karl Perks, Cabinet member for highways, criticized the public action: “There are many ways that people can show their pride by flying the St George’s flag. Climbing up light columns and attaching flags may not be the best thing to do.”

Reform UK-led minority administration confirmed it would not act against the displays. Earlier, the council had warned residents not to attach items to lamp poles without approval due to safety concerns.

Reactions among residents have been mixed. Some praised the flags as “brilliant” and a reflection of patriotism, while others called them distracting or unnecessary.