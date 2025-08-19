Michelle Williams breaks silence about secretly welcoming fourth child

Michelle Williams just gave fans a rare glimpse into her family life.
During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, August 18, the 44-year-old actress revealed that her youngest child, born earlier this year, was carried by a surrogate.
Reports first emerged in April that Williams and her husband, director Thomas Kail, had quietly welcomed their third child together, marking the Oscar nominee’s fourth overall.
Guest host Tiffany Haddish complimented Williams on looking as though she’d “never had any children.”
The actress quickly redirected the praise to her surrogate, saying, "Then I've got to give a big shout out to Christine, ‘cause this last baby did not come through my body. But the miracle of our little girl is thanks to Christine. Maybe you're watching out there; thank you, Christine."
She added, "Thanks to Christine, I have three under 5 at home."
The touching shout-out marked one of the first times Williams has spoken publicly about her surrogacy journey, as well as the first time she confirmed the sex of her youngest child.
Williams is also mom to Matilda Rose Ledger, 19, her daughter with the late Heath Ledger. With Kail, she welcomed son Hart in 2020, another child in 2022, and their youngest earlier this year.
Taylor Swift faces criticism by Pamela and Britney over her upcoming music album
English singer and actress recalls her strange encounter with Titanic star at his home
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau set the rumour mill spinning after one dinner date
Taylor Swift set to release her 12th studio ‘Life of a Showgirl’ on October 3, 2025
BLACKPINK, featuring Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, makes history after Wembley Stadium gig
American actor opens up about nearly giving up the acting due to one particular experience
American singer-songwriter talks about pop culture, Grammys, world record in a new video series
Goldie Hawn quips about 12-year-old granddaughter Rio joining acting industry