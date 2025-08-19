Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall leaving UK?

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall decides to leave UK for good?

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall have made final decision on their UK residence after spending months away from family home.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011 after dating for eight years, have ruled out leaving Britain on a permanent basis despite spending more time abroad.

The two have frequented the Oceania country several times. They jetted out to the Gold Coast in January earlier this year for the Magic Millions racing event, and returned to Australia in July to cheer on the British and Irish Lions.

However, Princess Anne's daughter said no to leave the UK on permanent basis.

Just two days ago, Mike, 46, revealed he and Zara are still in Australia, sharing a clip on Instagram with the caption: "Wowsers!!!! Let’s go the Wallabies!!!

Zara and Mike have stayed in Australia since the beginning of July, prompting speculation that they may have a permanent base in the country.

However, the Tindalls do not have a permanent base in Australia and have no imminent plans to move abroad.

Speaking to Australian Women's Weekly in 2019, Zara suggested that relocating to Australia one day could be on the cards.

"Probably not while I'm still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that, yes, I think if an opportunity came up, we'd definitely think about it," she said.

The former rugby player added: "It's not a rushed lifestyle. I think it's a great place and we enjoy it so much."

Mike wrote on Instagram: "We had the chance to spend a few days on Hamilton Island this week - despite all the times we have been to Australia, we have never been here before and it's been amazing."