Queen Elizabeth blocked airport over cousin’s gun scandal

Queen declined airport after cousin’s shotguns seized

Lord Ivar Mountbatten has revealed a very royal reason why Queen Elizabeth II declined to open Bristol Airport’s new terminal and it all began with a dispute over shotguns.

Speaking on the Rosebud podcast, Elizabeth's cousin recalled sitting beside Her Majesty at Balmoral when he shared how airport security had refused to let him fly with his guns for a planned shooting weekend.

“I’m sitting on the right-hand side of the Queen and I’m kind of irritated by this story,” he explained.

“So I repeat it to Her Majesty. And I could see that she was getting rather irritated as well.”

According to Mountbatten, the Queen quickly turned to her equerry, believed to be Simon Brailsford, and instructed: “Simon, I would like Lord Ivar’s guns to be up here tomorrow morning. Please see to it.”

Then, with what he described as a twinkle in her eye, she looked back at him over her glasses and quipped, “They want me to open their new terminal. I don’t think I will now.”

And she never did. Instead, when the Bristol Airport terminal was finally inaugurated in 2015, it was Princess Anne who carried out the royal duty.

Mountbatten added with a chuckle: “Every time I go back to Bristol Airport now, it was opened by the Princess Royal and I have a quiet laugh to myself.”