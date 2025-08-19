Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom share rare glimpse of daughter Daisy

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom called off engagement on July 3, 2025

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom gave a sneak peek of their 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove as she enjoyed backstage during the 40-year-old’s The Lifetimes tour.

The Roar singer took to Instagram August 18 to post a carousel of photos and videos as it reflected memorable moments from her ongoing Lifetimes tour.

One of the pictures showed the young child standing inside a dressing room at Madison Square Garden with her mother as she donned a rainbow-coloured dress and wore black Mary Jane shoes.

The little girl looked much grown with longer hair and appeared much taller than before as she ran towards a toy dog on the floor.

In another snap, she wore pink bell bottoms and a coordinating T-shirt as she laid down on the bench in a stationary spacecraft name ‘United States’.

The Dark Horse singer captioned the post as, "EAST COAST I [LOVE] YOU. Sorry I wrote a song about the West Coast being better but here’s a East Coast splat to make up for it."

Former American Idol judge concluded the note accompanying the post, "LAST 5 US SHOWS START NOW RALEIGH, NASHVILLE, ATLANTA, TAMPA, MIAMI."