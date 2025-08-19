 
close
Tuesday August 19, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom share rare glimpse of daughter Daisy

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom called off engagement on July 3, 2025

By Web Desk
August 19, 2025
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom called off engagement on July 3, 2025
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom called off engagement on July 3, 2025

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom gave a sneak peek of their 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove as she enjoyed backstage during the 40-year-old’s The Lifetimes tour.

The Roar singer took to Instagram August 18 to post a carousel of photos and videos as it reflected memorable moments from her ongoing Lifetimes tour.

One of the pictures showed the young child standing inside a dressing room at Madison Square Garden with her mother as she donned a rainbow-coloured dress and wore black Mary Jane shoes.

The little girl looked much grown with longer hair and appeared much taller than before as she ran towards a toy dog on the floor.

In another snap, she wore pink bell bottoms and a coordinating T-shirt as she laid down on the bench in a stationary spacecraft name ‘United States’.

The Dark Horse singer captioned the post as, "EAST COAST I [LOVE] YOU. Sorry I wrote a song about the West Coast being better but here’s a East Coast splat to make up for it."

Former American Idol judge concluded the note accompanying the post, "LAST 5 US SHOWS START NOW RALEIGH, NASHVILLE, ATLANTA, TAMPA, MIAMI."