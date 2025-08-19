Queen Camilla, King Charles protected by loyal dogs

King Charles and and Queen Camilla's royal residence stalked by a terrifying panther

King Charles and Queen Camilla's dogs protecting them whenever any unwelcome intruder threatens to disrupt their peace.

Currently, the King and Queen's royal residence was stalked by a terrifying panther, however, some loyal dogs forced the animal to run away.

It all happened when a large panther was reportedly spotted near Highgrove House in Tetbury, Gloucestershire. The royal dogs reportedly spooked the beast and scared it away.

The animal was seen hunting a fox near the royal residence, with an eyewitness claiming her three dogs frightened it off. This follows another sighting of a black panther near the M5 motorway in May.

Cat expert Rick Minter, who hosts a podcast detailing such encounters, is said to be investigating these sightings.

He revealed: "A dog walker near Tetbury watched a black panther cornering a fox at dusk. Her three big dogs were on leads but they rumbled the cat, which rushed away and the fox emerged from its trapped situation and left the area keeping close to the walker and her dogs, seemingly wanting their company for safe escort."

Rick also shared details of a similar sighting north of Stroud, Gloucestershire, where a black panther was seen stalking deer.

He noted that the witness "noticed an orange hue to the animals' otherwise dark fur, suggesting it was a leopard in its black form, which most of the credible 'panther' sightings would seem to be", reports the Mirror.

A black panther-like creature was seen in the rural area less than five miles from his property. A local resident caught sight of it and captured the images on their mobile phone.