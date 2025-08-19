John Cena's farewell tour continues: SmackDown appearance in Dublin

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is launching its highly anticipated international tour, kicking off on Friday, August 22, 2025, at Dublin’s iconic 3Arena. This historic show will mark WWE’s first-ever televised SmackDown event in Ireland.

The occasion is expected to be a celebratory night for one of WWE's most iconic figures, John Cena, who is in the final stages of his in-ring career. In a move to honour his legendary contribution, WWE recently launched a brand-new championship belt dedicated to Cena.

This recognition comes as the Cenation Leader’s 17th world championship run is over, and he’s now looking to wrap up his retirement tour, with only 11 dates left.

Cena's path

He has a lot on his plate right now, including Brock Lensar, who is waiting to be unleashed.

There’s no word on when the two men will face each other after an intense altercation at Summer Slam.

The big clash waiting!

The rumour has it that the two men could lock horns at "Over the Limit," which is set to return in September 2025.

But before that, Cena will have to deal with Logan Paul, whom he teamed up with at Money in the Bank earlier this year. After their back-and-forth on SmackDown after SummerSlam, it was confirmed that the two megastars will have a match at Clash in Paris on August 31, 2025.

As WWE prepares to kick off its international tour, the wrestling powerhouse company has launched a Dublin Championship Spinner belt for John Cena as part of his new merchandise.

WWE drops a bombshell

The news of John Cena's return was officially announced on the latest broadcast of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

That’s exciting news for the wrestling world! John Cena will be in the ring one last time in Ireland, and the showdown moment is already heating up.