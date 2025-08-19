Air Canada flight attendants ends strike

Air Canada and its striking staff finally reached mutually agreed-upon agreement, ending the first-ever strike by cabin crew against the country's largest airline in 40 years.

The flight attendants' unionised strike started on August 16, 2025, when 10,000 crew members walked out on early Friday, which led to the cancellation of all flights by the British airline.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) announced the agreement, which was later confirmed by the flag carrier, and flights will resume sooner on the same day.

CUPE turned to official Facebook and posted: “The Strike has ended. We have a tentative agreement we will bring forward to you.”

“We will have zoom road shows and a ratification for this contract. Your right to vote on your wages was preserved and we will go over this in the zoom presentation,” Union statement continued.



The protest continued for four days and caused disruption in 130,000 passengers travelling per day, which will take almost a week for complete revival to balance the airline operations.

The travel service provider negotiations succeeded after government involvement and experts say it's now better for workers, as it has turned into a three-stakeholder matter.