Viola Davis makes rare comment on turning 60

Viola Davis has recently shared her thoughts on turning 60 in a candid interview.

The Woman King star opened up about struggling with her own “identity” after reaching the milestone age in an exclusive interview with E! News.

“I feel free. I think that's the best word for it,” said Viola.

The Help actress continued, “I think maybe before, and maybe it was fighting and struggling with identity and labels, what I should be and what I should be doing.”

For now, Viola pointed out that she “just let it all go, and I have my, ‘Aha,’ moment, which is, ‘I'm just supposed to be here in the now, and I did good’”.

“I feel free,” she declared.

Elsewhere in the interview, Viola dished out details about her birthday celebrations that happened last week.

The G20 star travelled to Los Cabos, Mexico, with her husband, actor Julius Tennon, and her loved ones.

Viola disclosed that she rented out a beachside home with a huge pool and a big garden space.

“There was a cake and lots of margaritas and pina coladas,” shared the actress.

Meanwhile, Viola discussed the special part of this year’s summer.

“We've been travelling a lot this summer. It's been quite beautiful, and interesting, and really wonderful, and relaxing,” added the actress.