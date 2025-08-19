Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce quitting football now?

Travis Kelce starrer Happy Gilmore 2 released on July 25, 2025

Taylor Swift boyfriend Travis Kelce has already impressed fans with his acting chops along with his athletic abilities.

Now he seems to be on the road to a career change.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end along with his friend Patrick Mahomes have unveiled the opening date of their new steakhouse: 1587 Prime

The location of the two NFL stars’ business venture is their adopted hometown: Kansas City.

The 35-year-old took to the restaurant’s Instagram account Monday, August 18 to share a clip about the details of the eatery.

“We both love this city,” the SuperBowl Champion shared in video posted by 1587 Prime.

“What’s better than to break bread with people over good food, good drinks, a cool vibe?”

The Grotesquerie star showed in the promotional video what’s on the menu at the new place: sampling rare cuts of steak, juicy cheeseburgers, fresh seafood and more.

“Kansas City loves food. This is different and I think the city’s gonna love it,” said Kelce.

The clip also gave a glimpse into the décor which reflected a ‘clubby, high-end vibe with warm interiors, sleek marble floors and a chic central bar’.

“Precision in every detail. Power in every bite,” the official account captioned its post. “Beginning Wednesday, August 20 at 12pm CST, you can reserve your table for opening night and beyond.”

The restaurant will open its door for the customers Wednesday, September 17.