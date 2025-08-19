Zara Tindall’s surprise Audrey Hepburn moment

Zara Tindall channels old Hollywood glamour

Zara Tindall has cemented her status as one of the royals to watch when it comes to summer style.

With garden parties at Buckingham Palace and Wimbledon outings on her calendar, Princess Anne’s daughter never misses the mark but it was her standout look at Royal Ascot that truly stole the show.

On day three of the prestigious equestrian event, Zara looked straight out of a classic movie scene in a bespoke Laura Green dress.

The elegant design featured a crisp white bodice and skirt, offset by a sharp black collar and delicate piping on the capped sleeves.

She elevated the monochrome ensemble with a striking black-and-white Juliette Botterill hat, sleek Emmy London pumps, and the pièce de résistance dramatic drop earrings by Laurence Coste, which dazzled from across the racecourse and completed the glamorous look.

Jewellery designer Laurence Coste couldn’t help but gush over Zara Tindall’s Royal Ascot look, likening it to one of Hollywood’s most iconic style moments.

“I thought she looked absolument magnifique,” the designer told the Daily Mail.

“The moment I saw Zara’s outfit, it instantly brought to mind Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady timeless, elegant and chic.”

Coste added that her striking Cosima earrings, which Zara wore on the day, were the ideal finishing touch.

“It made me so happy to see her pair such a graceful look with one of my signature designs,” she said.