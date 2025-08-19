Prince Harry’s new business model: Memorials for profit?

Prince Harry accused of cashing in on Prince Philip’s memory

Prince Harry is facing renewed criticism after a private tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, was recently revealed.

Raising fresh debate about whether the Duke of Sussex is crossing a line between heartfelt remembrance and profiteering off royal legacy.

At the weekend’s VJ Day commemorations, Harry arranged for a personal letter and wreath to be quietly placed at the Burma Star Memorial in Staffordshire, honouring both the “Forgotten Army” veterans and his grandfather’s Pacific campaign service

The gesture, carried out by a friend after the official ceremony closed, was commended by royal commentators as a sincere, well-handled tribute

However, this act has also prompted criticism from certain commentators and segments of the public, who accuse Harry of “exploiting” the memory of Prince Philip and treating grief as commerce.

Similar broader backlash occurred in previous years, notably when his and Meghan Markle’s brief initial tribute to Philip in 2021 was branded “cold” and “lacking affection”

Critics described the sombre simplicity of “Thank you for your service... You will be greatly missed” as detached even “pathetic” given Philip’s personal connection to the Duke

In contrast, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams hailed the discreet VJ Day homage as a potential olive branch toward reconciliation.

He described the tribute as “appropriately handled” and suggested it reflects Harry’s enduring respect for his grandfather and the military service of others

In the message, the Duke of Sussex reflected on the day the Second World War finally came to an end, praising the endurance of those who fought in the unforgiving jungles and mountains of Burma and beyond.

“Your courage and endurance in the Far East campaign were anything but forgettable,” he wrote, acknowledging the hardships endured far from home in conditions “most could scarcely imagine.”

Harry also spoke of the legacy of their sacrifice, which he said allowed generations since to live in freedom.

He noted the powerful lesson that even the fiercest foes could, in time, become “valued partners in peace.”

The tribute carried an especially poignant meaning for the Duke, whose late grandfather, Prince Philip, served in the Pacific campaign.

“He spoke with quiet humility about those years,” he said, adding that Philip held deep respect for all who served alongside him.